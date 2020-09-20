1/1
William B. "Bones" Wytiaz
William B. 'Bones' Wytiaz

Sewickley

William B. "Bones" Wytiaz, of Sewickley, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at age 92.

Preceded in death by parents, John and Anna Wytiaz; brother, Walter "Babe" Wytiaz; and wife, Violet Wytiaz.

Beloved husband of Francine Edmondston Wytiaz; father of William J. Wytiaz of Sewickley, Mark J. (Joan) Wytiaz of Chicago, Ill., Debbie Paradise of West View, and Fran (Jason) Aller of Tarentum; and brother of John "Yonk" Wytiaz of Aliquippa.

Visitation and service private.

Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
