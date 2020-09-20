William B. 'Bones' Wytiaz
Sewickley
William B. "Bones" Wytiaz, of Sewickley, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at age 92.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Anna Wytiaz; brother, Walter "Babe" Wytiaz; and wife, Violet Wytiaz.
Beloved husband of Francine Edmondston Wytiaz; father of William J. Wytiaz of Sewickley, Mark J. (Joan) Wytiaz of Chicago, Ill., Debbie Paradise of West View, and Fran (Jason) Aller of Tarentum; and brother of John "Yonk" Wytiaz of Aliquippa.
Visitation and service private.
Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).