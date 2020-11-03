1/1
WILLIAM "BOB" BERRY Sr.
William 'Bob' Berry Sr.

Beaver Falls

William 'Bob' Berry Sr., 69, of Beaver Falls, died Friday, October 30, 2020, in Heritage Valley-Beaver CCU.

Born August 15, 1951, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Ray Nathaniel and Mary Ellen (Strother) Berry Sr.

He is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Susan Rodgers; his children, Kay Ellen Massey, William Robert (Wendi) Berry Jr., Krista Jean Norman and Christina Renee Berry; three stepchildren, Chasidy Crawford, Dale Rodgers and Chad Rodgers; seventeen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four brothers, Ray Nathaniel (Diane) Berry III, Terry Berry, Frank Berry and Phillip (Evelyn) Berry; his ex-wife, Jacque Berry and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Van Berry and three sisters, Sharon Tucker, Roxie "Mabel" Berry and Joyce Berry.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a mask must be worn at all times in the funeral home.

A private family service will be held afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gabauer Funeral Home.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
