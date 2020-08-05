1/
William Dale Hartge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Dale Hartge

Formerly of Baden

William Dale Hartge, 91, formerly of Baden, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Brighton Rehab & Wellness.

Born August 1, 1929, in Fairhope, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward and Olga Grenke Hartge. He was retired from American Bridge Co. and was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Ambridge.

He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, William and Karen Hartge, Somerset; two grandchildren, Hope Hartge, Champion, Pa., and Heather and her husband Bryan Hay, and one great-grandson, Lukka Hay, all of Somerset; one sister, Hilda Colflesh, Baden: and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one brother, Albert Hartge and two sisters, Edith Cramer and Emma Hartman.

A private family viewing was held on Tuesday at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Interment followed at Union Dale Cemetery, Pittsburgh.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved