William Dale HartgeFormerly of BadenWilliam Dale Hartge, 91, formerly of Baden, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Brighton Rehab & Wellness.Born August 1, 1929, in Fairhope, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward and Olga Grenke Hartge. He was retired from American Bridge Co. and was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Ambridge.He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, William and Karen Hartge, Somerset; two grandchildren, Hope Hartge, Champion, Pa., and Heather and her husband Bryan Hay, and one great-grandson, Lukka Hay, all of Somerset; one sister, Hilda Colflesh, Baden: and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one brother, Albert Hartge and two sisters, Edith Cramer and Emma Hartman.A private family viewing was held on Tuesday at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Interment followed at Union Dale Cemetery, Pittsburgh.