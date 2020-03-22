|
William E.
Armour
Monaca
William E. Armour, 63, of Monaca, passed away on Thursday evening, March 19, 2020, at his home.
Bill resided in Falls Church, Virginia, from 1988 until 2017 when he and his wife, Rosann Halama Armour and their son, Nicholas relocated to Rosann's hometown of Monaca.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the restrictions with the COVID-19 epidemic.
A completed obituary will appear by the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, www.simpsonfuneralhome.com, the first of the week.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020