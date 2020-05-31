WILLIAM E. "BILL" RAPP
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. 'Bill' Rapp

Formerly of Ambridge

Bill Rapp, Ambridge Class of 1959, died peacefully on May 21, 2020.

Bill and his wife, Mary Jane (Firkaly) Rapp, lived in many different states during their 53 years of marriage. They moved to New Orleans seven years ago to be near their daughter, Laura Rapp and her husband, Robert Boucher. More information can be found at www.schoenfh.

com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal St
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 482-2111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved