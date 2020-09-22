1/1
William Edward "Pinky" Miser
William Edward 'Pinky' Miser

Industry

Formerly of Beaver

William Edward "Pinky" Miser, 84, passed away on September 20, 2020. He resided in Industry and was a former resident of Beaver.

He was a graduate of Beaver High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army. After serving, he returned to his job at Bell Telephone and continued to work there for a total of 38 years.

Pinky was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Patsy Miser.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Rich) Adamson; daughter, Kathleen Miser; son, Scott (Colette) Miser; seven grandchildren, Max, Maria (Kyle), Mindee (Nick), Cassidy, Joshua, Alaina, and Noah; and sister, Donna (Miser) Ausherman.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required for the viewing. A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 24th for immediate family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Beaver County.

Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
7247750674
