William Edward 'Pinky' Miser
Industry
Formerly of Beaver
William Edward "Pinky" Miser, 84, passed away on September 20, 2020. He resided in Industry and was a former resident of Beaver.
He was a graduate of Beaver High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army. After serving, he returned to his job at Bell Telephone and continued to work there for a total of 38 years.
Pinky was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Patsy Miser.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Rich) Adamson; daughter, Kathleen Miser; son, Scott (Colette) Miser; seven grandchildren, Max, Maria (Kyle), Mindee (Nick), Cassidy, Joshua, Alaina, and Noah; and sister, Donna (Miser) Ausherman.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required for the viewing. A private memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 24th for immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Beaver County.
