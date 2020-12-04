William G. Chidester



Baden



William G. Chidester, 83, of Baden, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 2, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church, Ambridge.



Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Moon Twp.



A complete obituary will be posted in the Sunday edition of the Times.



