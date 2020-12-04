1/
WILLIAM G. CHIDESTER
William G. Chidester

Baden

William G. Chidester, 83, of Baden, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 2, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church, Ambridge.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Moon Twp.

A complete obituary will be posted in the Sunday edition of the Times.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Good Samaritan Church
DEC
5
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
