Or Copy this URL to Share

William G. Chidester



Baden



William G. Chidester, 83, of Baden, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 2, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church, Ambridge.



Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Moon Twp.



A complete obituary will be posted in the Sunday edition of the Times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store