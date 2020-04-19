|
|
William G. Koble
Fallston
William G. Koble, 78, of Fallston, passed away on April 15, 2020, at Elmcroft of Chippewa, after an extended illness.
He was born May 30, 1941, to William E. Koble and Dorothy E. (Schoaf) Koble who resided in Fallston. This is where Billy lived and served his entire life. He loved this town. Billy served as a Fallston Fireman for many years along with working as a steelworker at J&L Steel. He also worked at the Beaver County Times as a security guard. He proudly served in the United States Army in the 1960's and was a member of the American Legion #19.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Donna L. (Vandine) Koble.
Surviving are a son, Lou Caler and his wife, Laurie and granddaughters Carole Ann Caler Klinkner and Tammy Caler; siblings Donald Koble and wife, Dorothy, Kenneth Koble and wife, Maureen and Alice Zugonics and husband, John; many nieces and nephews, Cheryl and Jason Hickey, Susan Koble, Kenny Koble Jr., and wife, Carrie, Kevin Koble, Karen Koble, Lisa Howell and Nancy Wilson and many grand nieces and nephews.
Billy was blessed with so many great friends. We would like to thank them for each making so many trips to visit him at his home and Elmcroft. He looked forward to those visits with friends. He attended Westminster United Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He loved attending church with his friends and getting together at their monthly breakfasts. Nothing made him happier than to make a friend an apple pizza pie.
Because of Covid-19 there will not be a public service, but we will have a memorial celebration of Bill's life at a later date.
The family would like to thank Elmcroft Senior Living and Gateway Hospice for their care for Billy.
Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020