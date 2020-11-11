1/1
WILLIAM G. REED
William G. Reed

White Township

William G. Reed, 90, of White Township, went peacefully to be with the Lord, from his home on November 9, 2020.

Born July 14, 1930, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of late Gerald J. and Uilda (Jacob) Reed. He was the owner of Wm. Reed Contracting. Bill was a past president of the Beaver Valley Home Builders Association, before his retirement. He was a faithful and active member of The Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church for over 75 years; where he served as a Sunday school teacher for over 20 years; deacon, trustee, elder, and youth group leader. He was past president of Presbyterian Men Beaver Valley, and Presbyterian Representative for the National Council.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Doris (Scott) Reed.

He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, to his sons, Gerald James Reed, Audubon N.J. and William G Reed and Kay O'Neil, Chippewa Twp.; daughter and son-in-law Judy and Stan Novak, Hookstown; grandchildren, Sean (Jennifer) Quigley, Va., Holly (Jason) Quigley-Hamilton, Chippewa, Bea Reed, East Palestine, Katie Reed, N.J., Taylor Reed, Pittsburgh, Chad (Lyndsey) Novak, Calif. and Casie (Ray) Colalella, Hopewell and great-grandchildren, Kennah (Kevin) Jenkins; Harrsion Quigley, Mikayla Beveridge-Hamilton, Tierra and Taillon Quigley and Lyncoln Novak.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Brian Quigley, and Christopher Reed and sister, Ruth Cain.

Friends will be received on Thursday November 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. James Saylards, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers if desired to the Steffin Hill Presbyterian Church, 2000 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls PA 15010.

Special thank you for the care provided by Good Samaritan Home Hospice Staff.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
