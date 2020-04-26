|
|
William G. Seyboth
Formerly of Beaver
William G. Seyboth, 74, a Northland resident of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Beaver, Pa., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, with his family by his side.
William "Will" was born October 8, 1945, to Wilmer and Mildred (Rohr) Seyboth in Rochester, Pa. He graduated from Beaver Area High School in 1963 and from Johns Hopkins University in 1967.
Will served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was commissioned as Lieutenant Junior Grade "LTJG" while on the ship USS Plymouth Rock LSD 29, served as navigator and was decorated with the medals of National Defense Service and Navy Achievement. Will was honorably discharged in August of 1973.
On August 22, 1970, Will was united in marriage with Susan Elaine Warnes in Pennsylvania. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year with family and friends.
A larger-than-life character, Will's main passion in life was his family. When he was young, he enjoyed small game and deer hunting with his father, and later playing golf and enjoying good wine with the people he loved. He was well-known and respected as a successful and inspiring businessman and mentor.
Will was preceded in death by both parents, and a sister, Ann Seyboth. Survived by his wife, Susan; two loving daughters, Kristin Seyboth and her husband Patrick Lamers, and Kathryn Elise Seyboth; four grandchildren, Damien Lamers, Elodie Lamers, Lucas Seyboth and Diana Seyboth; and a sister, Lynne Lesefky.
The family is honoring cremation with no formal services at this time. Inurnment will take place at the Beaver Cemetery in Beaver, Pa., at a later date.
Memories of Will and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Parks Conservation Association are appreciated.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020