William "Bill" Giles Jr.

William "Bill" Giles Jr. Obituary
William 'Bill' Giles Jr.

Chippewa Township

William "Bill" Giles, Jr., 64, of Chippewa Twp., died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver surrounded by his loving family.

Born February 2, 1956, he was the son of the late William F. Sr. and Carolyn (Deku) Hays. Bill was a union pipefitter for Local 396 for over 40 years. In his free time, Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Bill could make friends with anyone and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lois "Sis" Giles; daughter, Raelyn Giles; sons, William Franklin III (Rachel) Giles and Michael Brandon Giles; two grandchildren, Julia Bailee Vucinic and Jaycardi D'Rez Hill; stepmother, Marsha Giles; in-laws, Charlie (Barb) Huber and Ray Ward; brother, Eric Giles; and sisters, Lynn Young, Susan Smith and Jodi Brewer.

A celebration of Bill's life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
