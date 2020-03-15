|
|
William H.
(Harry) Garroway
New Brighton
William H. (Harry) Garroway, 82, of New Brighton, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born March 27, 1937, on Squaw Run Road in Wayne Township, he was the son of the late William H. and Blanche V. (Rosenmund) Garroway.
Harry was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He graduated from the Whiteleather Beauty Academy in New Brighton and went on to work with his family at the Holiday for Beauty Salon in Koppel, cofounded by his brother and sister in-law. After his marriage to his wife Jean in 1965, Harry became a crane operator at Babcock & Wilcox and then retired from Koppel Steel.
Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Jean (Attisano); brothers-in-law, Louis Grezelka and Robert Wogan; brother, Harvey; and sister, Hefty Wogan.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Debora (Zigerell) Seese and her husband Wayne of Salix, Pa.; granddaughters, Megan I. married to Scott Livingston of Mars, Pa., and Amanda J. married to Tim Whelan of Alexandria, Va.; great-granddaughters, Avery and Kacie Livingston; great-grandson, Declan William Whelan; sister, Holly Paszint and husband James of Wasilla, Alaska; sister in-law, Mary Garroway of Koppel, Pa.; sister in-law, Margaret Grezelka of Rochester, Pa.; and brother in-law, Richard Attisano and wife Gertrude of Cambridge Village, Beaver Falls, Pa. In addition, Harry was survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Harry was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in New Brighton. He was a devout Catholic and man of strong faith who was always helping others. His devotion to his family was demonstrated through the many care taking roles he assumed. He lovingly cared for his wife Jean during her battle with Alzheimer's and also stood faithfully by his sister Hefty during her battle with cancer. Those who knew him will remember his generosity, compassion, and kindness of spirit towards others, as well as his laid back nature and unique sense of humor.
He loved his family and adored his granddaughters and his great-grandchildren. Harry fulfilled his dream as a builder by constructing the log house he designed for him and his wife which he called home for 48 years. He was an avid reader, animal lover, enjoyed a challenging crossword puzzle, and working outdoors.
At Harry's request, there will be no viewing. A private family service will be held. Internment will be in the Sylvania Hills Cemetery, Daugherty Township.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.
Memorial donations can be made in Harry's memory to these causes that were dear to him: The of Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or UPMC/Heritage Valley Cancer Center, Beaver, PA 15009.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020