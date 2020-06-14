William Harper
William R. Harper, 79, of Rochester, passed away June 10, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

He was born April 5, 1941, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Jay R. and Dorothy Wehr Harper. He was a retired employee of Freedom Valvoline Oil, and a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester. He was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran, a member of the Rochester VFW #128, the Unionville American Legion, and a member of the Rochester Turners. He and Gretchen loved camping at Conneaut Lake.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gretchen A. Geist Harper. Also surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, William D. and Jenny Harper, Ashtabula, Ohio; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle L. and Arthur D. Coulter, Beaver; six grandchildren, Tyler Douglas Coulter and Alec William Coulter, Beaver; Brandon Harper, Beaver Falls; Brittany Graebing and her husband Bryan, New Brighton; Lara Eley of Ashtabula, Ohio; and Ryleigh Harper, Monaca; two great-grandchildren, Aria Harper and Braxton Graebing; and one brother, Dr. Jay D. Harper, Washington, Pa.

Bill's wish was for a private service, which was held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Officiating was his pastor, the Rev. Gregory S. Clagg.

Family wishes contributions be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
