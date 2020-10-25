William 'Bill' J. Contino



Ellwood City



William "Bill" J. Contino, 73, of Ellwood City, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at The Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.



Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at The Holy Redeemer Church with Father Philip Farrell officiating. Interment will be at Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Those attending the funeral Mass can meet at the funeral home by 9:20 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Club Hope Foundation at 237 Sixth Street, Ellwood City PA 16117.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store