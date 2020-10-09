1/1
WILLIAM J. GROVES
William J. Groves

Center Township

William J. Groves, 81, of Center Twp., passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born May 11, 1939, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Walter "Jack" and Dorothy (Connor) Groves.

Mr. Groves attended St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, and retired as a customer service representative from Computer Research Inc. and Scott Trade.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Joan (Huhn) Groves; his daughters, Lisa (Jim) Stajger, Tina Schwalb, Jennifer Groves, and daughter/granddaughter, Angel Groves; his grandchildren, Jessica (Mark), Matthew, Justin, and Wyatt; two great grandchildren, Alana and D.J.; a brother, Robert (Judy) Groves, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Groves.

Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA., 15061, where a service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp. Entombment will follow in the Beaver Cemetery, Beaver, PA.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
