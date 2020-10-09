William J. GrovesCenter TownshipWilliam J. Groves, 81, of Center Twp., passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.Born May 11, 1939, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Walter "Jack" and Dorothy (Connor) Groves.Mr. Groves attended St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, and retired as a customer service representative from Computer Research Inc. and Scott Trade.He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Joan (Huhn) Groves; his daughters, Lisa (Jim) Stajger, Tina Schwalb, Jennifer Groves, and daughter/granddaughter, Angel Groves; his grandchildren, Jessica (Mark), Matthew, Justin, and Wyatt; two great grandchildren, Alana and D.J.; a brother, Robert (Judy) Groves, and many loving nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Groves.Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA., 15061, where a service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp. Entombment will follow in the Beaver Cemetery, Beaver, PA.