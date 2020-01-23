Home

Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Crescent Township, PA
View Map
William J. Hetzer Jr.

William J. Hetzer Jr. Obituary
William J. Hetzer Jr.

Monaca

William J. Hetzer, Jr., 72, of Monaca, passed from his life to his eternal reward on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy, of who he shared his life with for 51 years.

Also surviving are his loving sons, Will (Chris) and Damian, and his most special grandsons, Jacob and Joshua, of whom he called the light of his life.

Also surviving are his two brothers, Butch (Suann) and Matt; brother-in-law, Paul (Carol) Rosa; and sisters-in-law, Mary Drew and Bonnie Rosa. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins of whom he loved so dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Sr. and Alice; sister, Amy Gorr; his in-laws, Paul and Gladys Rosa; brother-in-law, Leo Rosa; and his best friend, Keith McElhaney.

Bill had a special love for golfing and enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his sons, grandsons, and nephews. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked as a foreman for J&L Steel for 37 years.

His last few years were spent struggling with Parkinson's Disease and although he lost the battle, he ultimately won the war because he offered all of his pain up to Jesus and never complained at all.

As of his request, there will be no viewing. There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Crescent Township on Saturday, January 25th with full military honors performed by the Beaver County Special Unit.

To the whole world, Bill, you were just one person, but to this one person, you were the whole world. I'll love you forever. Kat

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 23, 2020
