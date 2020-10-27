1/
WILLIAM J. JACKSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J.

Jackson

Chippewa Township

William J. Jackson, 94, of Chippewa Twp. died Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver, ER.

Born January 5, 1926, in Darlington, he was the son of the late Charles E. "CJ" and Gladys (Wyman) Jackson. He served in the U.S Navy during World War II and retired from Babcock & Wilcox Tubular Products as a Machinist after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Ellwood City-Parian Lodge No. 599; was an avid golf and made a hole-in-one at the Rolling Acres Golf Course. He enjoyed hunting, but especially loved anything with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, whom he married December 2, 1950, Ilene (James) Jackson; a son, Jerry J. Jackson, Chippewa Twp.; a daughter, Sharon Russell, Salem, Ohio and a grandson, William J. Jackson, Chippewa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Nancy Jean Jackson; a son-in-law, Rusty Russell; two sisters, Shirley Copeman and Ila Pagani and two brothers, Edward J. Jackson and Jack Jackson.

As per his wishes there will be no visitation or services.

Private interment will be in Beaver Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved