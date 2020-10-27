William J.
Jackson
Chippewa Township
William J. Jackson, 94, of Chippewa Twp. died Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver, ER.
Born January 5, 1926, in Darlington, he was the son of the late Charles E. "CJ" and Gladys (Wyman) Jackson. He served in the U.S Navy during World War II and retired from Babcock & Wilcox Tubular Products as a Machinist after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Ellwood City-Parian Lodge No. 599; was an avid golf and made a hole-in-one at the Rolling Acres Golf Course. He enjoyed hunting, but especially loved anything with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, whom he married December 2, 1950, Ilene (James) Jackson; a son, Jerry J. Jackson, Chippewa Twp.; a daughter, Sharon Russell, Salem, Ohio and a grandson, William J. Jackson, Chippewa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Nancy Jean Jackson; a son-in-law, Rusty Russell; two sisters, Shirley Copeman and Ila Pagani and two brothers, Edward J. Jackson and Jack Jackson.
As per his wishes there will be no visitation or services.
Private interment will be in Beaver Falls Cemetery.
