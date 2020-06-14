William John Lechman
William John Lechman

Center Township

William John Lechman, 78, of Center Twp., passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Born November 2, 1942, in Rochester, he was the son of the late John and Mary Lechman.

A 1959 graduate of Hopewell High School and a 1963 graduate of Clarion University, Bill retired as a history teacher in 1997 from Hopewell High School following 33 years of service. He coached the Hopewell Varsity Basketball Team, and was the head coach his last nine years of teaching.

Bill was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp., P.S.E.A., N.E.A, H.E.A., and a forty year member of the Aliquippa Golf Club.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Linda McGarry Lechman; a daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Ellis Arjmand; four grandchildren, Alexis and Chase Morrison, and Lili and Cyrus Arjmand; a nephew, Brian (Kathy) Hans; and a great-niece, Claire.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Porter.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp. Face masks are required in church.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
