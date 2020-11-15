William Jordan Keagy
Formerly of Beaver
William Jordan Keagy, 86, formerly of Beaver, Industry, and Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on November 13, 2020, at UMPC Passavant in McCandless, Pa., after complications from Covid-19.
Born on September 18, 1934, in Beaver, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank and Helen Carnes Keagy. William was a faithful member of Calvary United Presbyterian Church and worked at the Beaver County Times in the Composing Room for more than 40 years, as well as a part time police officer for Brighton Twp. He was a typographical union member and past president, a member of Beaver Valley Rifle and Pistol Club, and a former volunteer fireman. William currently was a resident of St. John's Specialty Care in Mars, Pa., and a former resident of Franciscan Manor, Beaver Falls, Pa.
William is survived by his former wife, Barbara Erath; a son, Mark (Dawn) Keagy; a daughter, Peggy (Robin) Graham; a sister, Carol (Denis) Murphy; grandchildren, Lauren Graham, Michael (Alex) Graham, Tiffany Keagy, and Kimberly Keagy; great-grandchildren, Elias and Mackenzie Graham; a niece, Denise (Mike) Norra; a nephew, Thomas Murphy; and several special cousins and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions, no public services will be held.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for William's care to Dr. Knapp and Dr. Heyl and their staffs, the staff at St. John's Creekside Path, Franciscan Manor, UPMC Passavant at McCandless and Fresenius Dialysis locations in Chippewa and Cranberry.
Thank you also to all those who have continued to express support for William throughout recent years; the cards and words were a source of strength and comfort.
Memorial contributions may be made in William's name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001, or a charity of your choice
.