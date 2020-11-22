William Joseph 'BJ' Bonomo
White Township
William Joseph "BJ" Bonomo was unexpectedly taken by death Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Bill was born April 3, 1966, to William F. and Cheryl A. Bonomo, and is the oldest of five siblings. He attended schools in the Blackhawk School District, graduating in 1984. Following graduation, he attended Arizona State University for one year and then transferring to Robert Morris where he graduated with a degree in Business. His work exploits eventuated with a career as a Steam Fitter where he led challenging projects, many in the natural gas industry. He had many interests, including golf, and other professional sports. He was blessed with many friends, some dating back to High School. When BJ showed up fun was usually not far behind. Life-long friend and relative Matt LaNeve was a partner in crime at Super Bowl weekends, NCAA basketball championships, or just getting together at a big city destination. BJ was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son, Alex; his mother and father; brothers, Jon, Christian (DeeDee), Michael (Lindsay); and sister, Aimee (Bill). His siblings have provided him three nephews, Giovanni, Cameron, and William Anthony, and six nieces, Anna, Gina, Gianna, Mya, Eva, and Giuliana. He has one surviving uncle and many cousins, and friends, friends, and more friends.
Those wanting to share their love and sympathy will be received at GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, on Monday, November 23rd from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. with appropriate cautions related to COVID-19.