Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William Melvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Melvin


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Melvin Obituary
William 'Bill' Melvin

Ohioville

William "Bill" Melvin, 60, of Ohioville, died May 6, 2020, at home. He had lived in Florida for 37 years and last year moved back to be near his family.

Born August 7, 1959, in Rochester, Pa., he was a son of Ethel Tippett Melvin and the late Edward Melvin, III. A graduate of Lincoln High School, he had been employed as a carpenter. A perfectionist, carpentry was his craft and art. If Bill couldn't build or fix, then it couldn't be done.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas; a sister, Denise; and by a nephew, John Tennerelli, Jr.

In addition to his cherished mother, he leaves behind a loving family, daughter and son-in-law, Ranee and Joe D'Itri, Midland; grandson, Joseph D'Itri; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Bob Lyons, Brighton Twp.; and brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Roseann Melvin, Lake Worth, Fla. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a good man and was loved by all who knew him. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be announced at a later time.

Bill's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to AHN Hospice, and sincere thanks to friends and neighbors for their help and support.

The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -