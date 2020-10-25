William Osborn BroadwaterHopewell TownshipWilliam Osborn Broadwater of Hopewell Township, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the age of 95. After several months of declining health, he passed peacefully with his loving daughter, Beverly, and grandson, David by his side.Bill was born in Fairview, West Virginia on September 27, 1925, son of CharlesWilliam Broadwater and Catherine Doris Ammons-Broadwater. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in World War II and was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii from 1943-1946.He married the love of his life, Thelma Louise Myers (1929-2014) in 1947 and celebrated the birth of their only child, Beverly K. Webb, in 1949. Together, they moved to Hopewell in 1956 where they remained to raise their daughter.Bill worked at J&L Steel for the remainder of his working days. He spent his retirement working in the yard, tending to his garden and flowers and fixing just about any small engine that needed repaired. Bill and Louise found great pleasure in spending time with their family, especially during the holidays.He was a loving grandfather to his grandsons, William B. Webb (Krystal) and David N. Webb; a patient and caring great-grandfather to Delaney Webb, and a helpful and much loved neighbor to Marianne and Madelyn Davidson. He was simply known as Pap Pap, by those who loved him. He was a faithful member of Ohio United Presbyterian Church.Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Carolyn Sue (Pooch) Frymier, Jack Wayman Broadwater and Barbara (Bob) Jane Roye and his wife, Louise, of 67 years.In honor of his wishes, arrangements were by the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester, with private entombment in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum. On line condolences may be offered at