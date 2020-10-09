Reverend
William R.
Wilson
Formerly of Beaver
Reverend William R. Wilson, 91, formerly of Beaver, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in his home in Monroeville surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 6, 1929, in West Reading, Pa. the son of the late William and Mildred Bailey Wilson. Reverend Wilson had served as a pastor for more than 40 years at United Methodist churches in McKeesport, California and Washington Pa., Ingomar, Oakmont and then Beaver where he retired and lived for more than 30 years. He was a lifelong Rotarian serving as President in California and Beaver. He was a graduate of Lafayette College, Wesley Theological Seminary and the University of Pittsburgh from where he later earned his Ph.D.
Surviving him are his wife, Mary Jane Rhodes Wilson; sons, William (Debra) Wilson, North Huntingdon, Pa. and John (Barbara) Wilson, Cherry Hill, N.J.; grandchildren, Ellen, Matthew, Abby, Luke, Valerie and Julia and a great-granddaughter, Anne Teresa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Wilson.
The family will have a private family graveside service at Beaver Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions if desired may be sent to the College Avenue United Methodist Church, 345 College Ave. Beaver, PA 15009 or the First United Methodist Church, 1406 Cornell St. #1 McKeesport, PA 15132.
Professional services were entrusted to TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net