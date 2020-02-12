Home

Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SPANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM S. SPANN

WILLIAM S. SPANN Obituary
William S. Spann

Monaca

William S. Spann, 84, of Monaca, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020. His passing occurred at his residence.

Bill loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Road to Emmaus Baptist Church, Monaca.

He leaves his beloved wife of 56 years, Arlene Moffitt Spann; three children, Melanie (Michael) Nail of New Castle, Stephen (Lori) Spann of Center Township and Daniel (Sharon) Spann of Chippewa; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Spann.

Friends will be received on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). His son-in-law, Pastor Michael Nail will officiate assisted by Pastor Kevin Draganac. Private interment will take place on Friday in Grandview Cemetery, Beaver Falls.

To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 12, 2020
