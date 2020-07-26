1/1
WILLIAM SCOTT ROTH
William Scott Roth

New Brighton

William Scott Roth, 85, of New Brighton, passed away at home on July 23, 2020.

Born on March 22, 1935, in New Brighton, to the late Charles and Elizabeth Roth, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired foreman for North Star Transfer Company.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Roth in 2014, and a daughter, Ellen Marie Roth in 1962.

He will be sadly missed by his two sons, Bill Roth and Chris (Marleni) Roth; four daughters, Barb Whipple, Caroline (Roy) Montani, Linda Barrett, and Denise (Jack) Malone; three brothers, Richard (Linda) Roth, Walter Roth, and Chip (Sandy) Roth; two sisters, Kathryn Rowan and Penny Roth; grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Emily, Ryan, Devin, Kristen, Maggie, Katie, Alex, Christian, Amanda and Ashlee; and two great-grandchildren, Haley and Saylor.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 4 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online Condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com. CDC guidelines of social distancing and the wearing of masks will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley Beaver Unit, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, Beaver, PA 15009.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
