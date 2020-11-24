1/
WILLIAM T. HALLISEY
William T. Hallisey

Hopewell Township

William T. Hallisey, 89, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Sunrise of McCandless.

Born June 27, 1931, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late William M. and Rose (Cane) Hallisey.

Mr. Hallisey was a retired employee of A&S Railroad and was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Hopewell Twp., where he served as an usher, and the Coraopolis Beagle Club.

He had a deep love for all animals, especially his hunting dogs.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 46 years, Marie (Ferrari) Hallisey and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward, Regis, and Donald Hallisey and two sisters, Rita Rothhaar and Rose Stolar.

Family and friends will meet Wednesday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Hopewell Twp., where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m.

Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of McCandless for all their kindness and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
