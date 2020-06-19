William U. Hoeffler III 'Bill, Billy'
East Liverpool, Ohio
On June 11, 2020, William U. Hoeffler III "Bill, Billy", was called by God to join him in Heaven, and while it was hard to leave us all behind he knew his life was well lived and he was well loved by so many. He wants us all to remember that he will always be with us.
Billy was born to William and Linda Hoeffler on September 6th, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio. As a child he was loving, kind and always taking care of his family, which he continued to do his entire life. Billy married his wife and best friend, Diana on June 12th, 1993, and went on to have a son, Alexander Hoeffler. Billy loved spending time with his family and friends above all else. He understood that nothing was more important than this so he always made the time to visit. If there was a plan to get together he would be the first person to sign up, and if there was not a plan and he wanted to see you, he would jump in his mustang and pop by unexpectedly... just because he wanted to see you. He would always start and end every visit with the best hugs. You could feel his warmth and love as he wrapped his arms around you.
Billy was passionate about cars. He loved taking time to fix up the Corvette that was once his fathers and taking care of his Mustang. He was always ready to help others fix their cars, especially his mother, sisters and nephew, as he was always taking care of them. Billy also loved spending time fishing at the lake with his wife and son, camping and canoeing with his cousin Danny, playing games with his cousins Michael and Chaz and listening to his classic rock records while playing pool with Randy, Tony, and Danny. Billy also loved his family history. Anything that represented the Hoeffler's was important to him. He treasured anything from Cleveland Yacht and Supply or the Cleveland Yacht Club. He recently went with his mother to Cleveland Yacht Club and stated, "I got in."
Those who knew Billy, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. This kind, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be missed everyday by his mother, Linda, who had the most wonderful mother and son bond there ever was, his wife Diana, the love of his life - their love was pure and unconditional, his son Alex (Zhanna), his pride and joy - he was so very proud of the man he is and the love him and his wife share, his sweet and loyal puppy Zeppelin, his sisters that he always took care of from the day they were born and loved with his whole heart, Jeannine and Barbara (Jeff), his nephews that he cared for and loved so deeply, Caleb and Ian, his stepfather Brud, his sisters Heather and Danielle, his brother Eric, his nephews Braun, and Gage, his niece Evie, and his loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins and many, many great friends.
Billy joins his father, Bill Hoeffler; his grandparents, Emogene and Earl Lambert, and Bud and Dorothy Hoeffler; and his stepfather, Ed "Brud" Hodnicki in Heaven who are all taking care of him now.
He was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Please join us in celebrating his life Saturday morning June 20th, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Christian Assembly Church, Industry.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe set up for him at https://gf.me/u/x9hz8s.
Arrangements been entrust to DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.