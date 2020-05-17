|
William V. Gayheart
Aliquippa
William V. Gayheart, 81, of Aliquippa, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.
Born May 26, 1938, in Logan, W.Va., he was a son of the late William and Frances (Chaffins) Gayheart.
Bill retired as a production coordinator from US Air, with 18 years of service. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He loved the game of golf and spent a great many years watching and playing with friends and coworkers alike.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, June (Walters) Gayheart; his son Duane Gayheart; his stepson, Kent Cady and his many grandchildren, including Tyler Gayheart, Dylan Blue, Kyle Cady, Kaylyn Cady, and Ashlyn Cady. He is also survived by his sister, Edna Mae Robinson, of Huntington W.Va.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. The family asks if you wish, in lieu of flowers, to send donations to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com are handling arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020