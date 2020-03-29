|
William W. (Bill) Zigerelli
Bridgewater
William W. (Bill) Zigerelli, 73, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born April 24, 1946, in Monaca, he was the son of the late John F. and Mary (Donangelo) Zigerelli.
Bill had a very successful career working in the men's clothing and the entertainment industries. He was Men's Department Manager at Sears in the Beaver Valley Mall, and worked for Hughes and Hatchers and Dale Allen, Hallandale, Florida. He then worked many years as a bartender and beverage manager for Monte Carlo and Tropicana Resorts, Las Vegas, retiring in 2008, and returned home. He was an active member of St. John the Baptist Church, Monaca, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society.
What made Bill so special was his compassion, caring, and intense loyalty to family and close friends. He had countless Godchildren. His other passion was being a lifelong diehard Pittsburgh Steeler Fan.
He is survived by multiple nieces and nephews, Carol Zigerelli Orsini, Garland, Texas, Mary Lou (Michael) Harrington Turbish, Monaca, Evelyn (Carmen) Zigerelli Henderson, Harrisburg, Lawrence (Tracy) Zigerelli, Fort Smith, Arkansas, Marilyn (Charlie) Tocci, Harrisburg, Mark (Teresa) Zigerelli, Beaver Falls, Donna (Brian) Steff, Ohioville, and Daniel Zigerelli, Monaca; great nieces and nephews, Laurie Zigerelli Vollani, Michael Turbish Jr., Marcy Turbish Mattsson-Boze, Laurel Zigerelli, Nicholas Zigerelli, Alexander Zigerelli, Charles Tocci, Edward Tocci and Braedon Steff; along with great-great-nieces, Lea Turbish, Mya and Jada Mattsson-Boze, and he was anxiously awaiting his first great-great-great nephew, Jasper.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, baby Carmela Joan Zigerelli, 1911 and Louise (Zigerelli) Harrington, July 26, 1983, and three brothers, Lawrence (Lala) Zigerelli, Feb 16, 1951, who was killed in action in the Korean War, Attilio (Tootsie) Zigerelli, July 22, 1986 and John (Dud) Zigerelli, July 22, 2010.
A private blessing service was held Friday at NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, followed by entombment at Beaver Mausoleum. There will be a "Celebration of Life" later in the year. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020