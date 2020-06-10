Wilma E. KirschHookstownWilma E. Kirsch, 91, of Hookstown (Hanover Twp.), died Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, at Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio.Born May 23, 1929, a daughter of the late James Earl and Anna L. (Sanders) Emory. A homemaker, Mrs. Kirsch was also a member of the Frankfort Springs United Presbyterian Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Kirsch, February 2009; two sisters, Catherine Sgro and Dorothy Piatt; and a brother, James Emory.Surviving are her children and their spouses, David and Debra Kirsch, Thomas A. and Eileen Kirsch, and Brenda L. and Robert Flammang; sister of Helen Gemmel, Margaret and Kenneth Whitehead and Nancy Brandt; grandmother of seven; and great-grandmother of two.Family and friends are welcome to call in the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Her services will be held Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at the Frankfort Springs United Presbyterian Church, 3326 Rte 18, Hookstown, PA 15050, with the Rev. Paige Creach officiating. EVERYONE IS ASKED TO MEET AT CHURCH.She will be laid to rest in the Grandview Cemetery, Florence.Due to COVID restrictions, the family is asking for brief visits, social distancing and the wearing of masks.