Wilma E. Kirsch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma E. Kirsch

Hookstown

Wilma E. Kirsch, 91, of Hookstown (Hanover Twp.), died Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, at Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio.

Born May 23, 1929, a daughter of the late James Earl and Anna L. (Sanders) Emory. A homemaker, Mrs. Kirsch was also a member of the Frankfort Springs United Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Kirsch, February 2009; two sisters, Catherine Sgro and Dorothy Piatt; and a brother, James Emory.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, David and Debra Kirsch, Thomas A. and Eileen Kirsch, and Brenda L. and Robert Flammang; sister of Helen Gemmel, Margaret and Kenneth Whitehead and Nancy Brandt; grandmother of seven; and great-grandmother of two.

Family and friends are welcome to call in the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Her services will be held Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at the Frankfort Springs United Presbyterian Church, 3326 Rte 18, Hookstown, PA 15050, with the Rev. Paige Creach officiating. EVERYONE IS ASKED TO MEET AT CHURCH.

She will be laid to rest in the Grandview Cemetery, Florence.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family is asking for brief visits, social distancing and the wearing of masks.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved