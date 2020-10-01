1/1
Wilma Jean Yovich
Wilma Jean Yovich

Beaver Falls

Wilma Jean Yovich, 90, a lifelong resident of Beaver Falls, was born on March 25, 1930, to the late Edward T. "Ted" and Pansy (Stanyard) Boyles of White Township and passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Wilma graduated from Beaver Falls High School, Class of 1948. She was an extraordinary cook and baker, most famous for her chocolate chip cookies, and was always involved with and concerned about her family, her friends, her community and the world at large. She yearned for a happy future for her grandchildren and all future generations. She was looking forward to voting in the upcoming election to continue to do her part to ensure a better future for them.

In honor and memory of Wilma, please vote.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nick Yovich, 1988; her daughter, Nancy Jean Jackson, 2018; her sister, Karen Boyles, 2019; and her son-in-law, Stanley Breckenridge, 2015.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Joyce Breckenridge; her grandson, Nick Breckenridge and his wife, Angie and their children, Rain, Cooper and Serenity Lambert and Amelia and Stanley Breckenridge; her grandson, William Jackson; a son-in-law, Jerry Jackson; her sister, Marilyn Townsend; her brother, Robert Boyles; her sister-in-law, Peggy Beres; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She will be interred in Sylvania Hills Cemetery next to her husband.

Since Wilma had many, many homeless cats over the years. It is suggested that memorial donations be made, if desired, to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
