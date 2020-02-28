Home

Wilma Lujan 'Jan' Rager

Longview, Texas

Wilma Lujan "Jan" Rager of Longview, Texas, passed away on February 17, 2020. She was born in Ulvah, Ky., on August 16, 1930, and moved to Longview in 1977.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Vertie Pratt Campbell and her granddaughter, Kristie L. Diamond Cunningham.

Jan is survived by her loving husband of nearly 69 years, Donald P. Rager, Sr.; daughter, Kathy (Mrs. Ralph) Diamond; son, Donald Jr. and Cindy Rager; granddaughters, Karrie (Mr. James) Rodgers and Kaitlyn Rager; and by her great-grandson, Jackson Lair.

Jan was loved by everyone who met her and will be missed by all.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 28, 2020
