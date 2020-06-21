Wilmer L. Emerick
New Sewickley Township
Wilmer "Red" "Corky" L. Emerick, 90, passed from this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by his five adoring children and best friend.
Red was born in Struthers, Ohio, on March 5, 1930, the cherished son of the late Gertrude Emerick. He was raised on the family farm in New Sewickley Township, building his own home on a tract of that land that he loved. Red worked at Armco Steel in Ambridge until the plant closure. He was a past director of the Ambridge Sportsmen's Club. Red was a NASCAR fan, enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening, country music, westerns, and an occasional shot of Jim Beam. He will be loved and remembered for his devotion to his family, his quiet and steady manner and his dry wit.
Red was preceded in death by his soulmate and the love of his life, his beautiful wife of 34 years, Peg, who passed away in 1983. The simple silver band he continued to wear on his left hand was testament to his eternal love and devotion to his bride.
Red is survived by his children, Peggy Retort (Mike Majer),Debbie (Lee) Powell, James (Sandra) Emerick, Sandy (John) Roush, and Dan Emerick (Andrea Dodge), and his beloved and devoted niece, caregiver, and best friend, Catherine Wickline (Joe Sharek). He is also survived by ten loving grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren. Red also had a special four legged friend, Irish Setter Rowan who shared his love of jelly toast.
A special and heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver, for their loving and compassionate care during Red's final days.
Per his wishes, a private family viewing and service will be held Monday.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Good Samaritan Hospice of Beaver or a charity of your choice. In honor of Red, offer a kind word and an open heart to all.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.