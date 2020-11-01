1/1
Winifred I. "Winnie" Montgomery
Winifred I.

'Winnie'

Montgomery

Monaca

Winifred I. "Winnie" Montgomery, 77, of Monaca, went to be her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Her passing occurred at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Monaca, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy Chandler.

Winnie was a lady with a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of the Monacrest Free Methodist Church. Her greatest possession in life was her family. She and her husband of 57 years, Donald, enjoyed spending the summers at Flying Finn Family Campground, Unity Township, Ohio, and traveling to area craft shows to display their handicrafts for sale.

In addition to her husband, Donald, she leaves a son, David (Jan) Montgomery and a daughter, Amanda (Steve) Marchitelli, all of Monaca; three grandchildren, David Montgomery, Steven Mozes and Alexis Medovitch; and six great-grandchildren, Sam, Rosie, John, Alice, Janna and Bryenna. She also leaves two brothers, Calvin and Clayton Chandler, and a sister, JoAnn Fike, all of Monaca, and several nieces and nephews.

Winnie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David 'Butch' Chandler.

A private celebration of life will take place at a future date. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery.

The family has suggested memorial contributions be made, if desired, in Winnie's memory to the Monaca #1 V F D, 928 Pennsylvania Avenue, Monaca, PA. 15061.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

To share online condolences, add photos to her permanent memorial or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
