Brighton Township

Yolanda Andriana Edgar, 98, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, in her residence.

Born November 30, 1921, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Sirena) Gaz. A member of St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church, she worked as an aide at McGuire Memorial.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis V. Edgar in 1994; her son, William V. Edgar; a brother, Angelo; and three sisters, Emelia, Margaret, and Felicita.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane (John) Schreiber; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a mass of Christian burial to be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia's, 632 Virginia Avenue, Rochester. Father Mark Carter will officiate.

Private inurnment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.



The family would like to give special thanks to all of the staff at Life Beaver for their love and care of Yolanda.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 12, 2020
