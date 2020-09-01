Yolanda (Rubino) Hoover
Hopewell Township
Yolanda (Rubino) Hoover, 88 of Hopewell Township, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
She was born on July 4, 1932, in Coraopolis, Pa., a daughter of the late Pietro and Adelina (Piccirilli) Rubino. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Yolanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all who have known her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Hoover; two brothers, Alex Pompeo and Pietro Rubino, Jr. and three sisters, Dorothy Longo, Adeline Onufryk and Alice Rubino.
Yolanda is survived by a daughter, Amy Oberg and her husband, Andrew of North Fayette Township; a son, Bill Hoover and his partner, Jon Rupp of Santa Ynez, California and three grandchildren, Maximus, Adelina and Mia Oberg. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Entombment followed in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
was entrusted with the arrangements.