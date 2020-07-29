Yvonne F. Unis



Chippewa Township



Our heavenly Father welcomed Yvonne F. Unis, 69, of Chippewa Twp., into His loving arms on Friday, July 24, 2020.



She passed away in her daughter's home in Florida surrounded with her family at her bedside. Born June 24, 1951, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Dolores (Refice) Unis Sr.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Unis, Jr.



Surviving are her daughter, Mia (Scott) Petersen; three grandchildren, Christian, Gemma, and Cecilia; her sister, Denise Unis; and niece, Gina (Tyler) Trombley.



Yvonne was a teacher in the Aliquippa School District for 35 years. Upon retirement, Yvonne was an active and devout member of St. Monica Catholic Church and Friends for Jesus group in Chippewa. Yvonne endured many health issues in her life, but never lost her faith in God. Yvonne's happiest times were spent with her family and friends, watching her grandchildren grow, and with her dog, Faith.



Honoring her wishes, all services will be private and she will be laid to rest near her family in Florida.



