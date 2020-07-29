1/1
Yvonne F. Unis
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne F. Unis

Chippewa Township

Our heavenly Father welcomed Yvonne F. Unis, 69, of Chippewa Twp., into His loving arms on Friday, July 24, 2020.

She passed away in her daughter's home in Florida surrounded with her family at her bedside. Born June 24, 1951, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Dolores (Refice) Unis Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Unis, Jr.

Surviving are her daughter, Mia (Scott) Petersen; three grandchildren, Christian, Gemma, and Cecilia; her sister, Denise Unis; and niece, Gina (Tyler) Trombley.

Yvonne was a teacher in the Aliquippa School District for 35 years. Upon retirement, Yvonne was an active and devout member of St. Monica Catholic Church and Friends for Jesus group in Chippewa. Yvonne endured many health issues in her life, but never lost her faith in God. Yvonne's happiest times were spent with her family and friends, watching her grandchildren grow, and with her dog, Faith.

Honoring her wishes, all services will be private and she will be laid to rest near her family in Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved