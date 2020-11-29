1/1
Yvonne Theresa "Vonnie" Doby
Yvonne Theresa 'Vonnie' Doby

Monaca

Yvonne Theresa "Vonnie" Doby, 79, of Monaca, passed away peacefully, on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Born August 26, 1941, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah (Heigle) Joseph Sr.

Vonnie was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa and recently retired from Levin Furniture after 26 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Andrew J. Doby Jr., and her sister-in- law, Lenora Joseph.

Surviving are her three sons and a daughter-in-law, Andrew III and Denise Doby of Brighton Twp., and Christopher Doby and Timothy Doby, both of Monaca; three grandchildren, Andrew Doby IV, Austin and Aubree Doby; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Joe and Shirley Joseph of Aliquippa, and Donald Joseph of Monaca, with whom she resided; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, where a service will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa.

Private entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
