Zackery Eric Pickens
Ambridge
Zackery Eric Pickens, 32, of Ambridge, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.
A son of Eric S. Pickens, Midland and Renea (James) Bishop, Ambridge, Zackery earned a teaching degree at the South Hills Beauty Academy. His love of music led him to work as a DJ where he was known as XERO-YO.
In addition to his parents, Eric and Renea, Zackery will be greatly missed by his fiancée, Jessica Carter, Dormont; maternal grandparents, Chris and Cathy Sheets, Brighton Twp.; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jean Anthony.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 31, 2020.