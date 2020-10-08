Zenaide (Zenith) Palombo



Aliquippa



Zenaide (Zenith) Palombo, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, October 5, 2020, in the company of her loving family.



Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will begin Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church.



Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a face mask is required while entering the facility and to remain on throughout the duration of the visit. We ask to please refrain from hugging and to practice social distancing.



