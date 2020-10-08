1/
ZENAIDE (ZENITH) PALOMBO
Zenaide (Zenith) Palombo

Aliquippa

Zenaide (Zenith) Palombo, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, October 5, 2020, in the company of her loving family.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will begin Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church.

Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a face mask is required while entering the facility and to remain on throughout the duration of the visit. We ask to please refrain from hugging and to practice social distancing.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Mastrofrancesco F H
