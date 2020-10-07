Zenaide (Zenith) PalomboAliquippaZenaide (Zenith) Palombo, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, October 5, 2020, in the company of her loving family.Born June 24, 1929, she was the youngest child of Paul and Julia Tarquinio.A lifelong Aliquippa resident and member of St. Titus Catholic Church, she was also a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. Zenith lived a positive, full, and productive life that was informed by her faith. A devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, whose powerful influence will continue to be felt in the lives of those she touched.She was preceded in death by her husband, Guido (Geets); her parents; her sister, Ann (Malley) Yacopino, and her brothers, Mario (Olga) Tarquinio, and John.She is survived by her daughters, Joanne and Keith Devries (with whom she resided) and Diane and Gene Taylor, and her son, Paul and Dominique Palombo. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Matt, Keith, Katie, Jeff, Paul, Guido, and Marc; great-grandson, Nash; her sisters-in-law, Olga (Melvin) Kosanovich and Mary (August) Palombo, and many loving nieces and nephews.An avid reader and talented writer, Zenith shared her love of literature and art with her family, nurturing in each of them an appreciation for the arts and for learning. She was an inspiration to all who were privileged to sit at her tableVisitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church.Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a face mask is required while entering the facility and to remain on throughout the duration of the visit. We ask to please refrain from hugging and to practice social distancing.