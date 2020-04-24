|
Aaron Dale Cherry
Wichita Falls - On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, God decided that Aaron Dale Cherry was needed in heaven. Possibly to help care for all the pets in heaven. We will never understand why, but that's as good a guess as any. God's will be done. His family will be forever blessed to know that the tragic accident that took his life at 28 years old happened on a day when he was doing what he loved most…boating, 4-wheeling, and hanging with his friends.
Aaron was born on March 10, 1992 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Lloyd and Tracy (Kazee) Cherry. He was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School Class of 2010, and was a member of the Orchestra and a proud teammate of the Coyote Varsity Football team, the same year the Coyotes whooped the Raiders! Aaron was employed with Sealed Air (Cryovac) in Iowa Park, he truly and honestly enjoyed and appreciated his time there. He had a life-long love for animals, Harley's, sports cars, and being outdoors 4-wheeling and being on the lake.
He was preceded in death by his PaPa and Nana, Willard and Shirley Kazee; his Grandpa and Grandma, Raymond and Mary Ann Cherry; and his best buddy ever, "Stray".
He is survived by his loving parents, Lloyd and Tracy Cherry; his sister and brother-in-law, Carly and Marcos Barron; his aunt, Collett Turkett; his uncle, Charles Cherry; his step-grandpa, A.C. Dowell; his cousins, Rick Turkett, and Mary Risenhoover; his God-parents who he dearly loves, Mike and Sherry Musick; along with numerous friends who will miss him dearly.
Contrary to his wild and crazy life, Aaron's passing was quiet, calm and peaceful, and surrounded by love. His family would especially like to thank all the hundreds and hundreds of friends, family, and co-workers that have come forward with their love and support during this painful time. We can feel the power of your love and prayer.
Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects to the family between 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 and between 2 and 5 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once our social limitations have been released. That will be followed by a blowout celebration to honor the true "life of the party". Please do not let the delay in scheduling keep you from showing up….we will need you then like we need you now.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to one of Aaron's favorite charities, the cat rescue organization, Miss. Fannie's Friends, PO Box 9021, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
