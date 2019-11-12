|
Aaron Ralph Epp
Wichita Falls - Aaron Ralph Epp, 91, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Wichita Falls. He was born on August 17, 1928 in Wichita Falls to the late Aaron C. Epp and Ona Saye Epp. On June 15, 1951 he married Katy Gray in Austin, TX. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2002. Mr. Epp was the owner of Aaron Epp Machine Shop and co-owner of B&W Fabrication, both in Wichita Falls. He was an avid league bowler in Wichita Falls for many years.
He is survived by four children, Ronny Epp of Austin, TX, Mark Epp of Wichita Falls, Stephen Epp of Wichita Falls and Ann Smith and husband Rusty of Grandfield, OK; grandchildren, Blair Cruthird and wife Tosha, Monica Jones and husband Drew, Sarah Harrison and husband Brady, Aaron Paul Epp and wife Mackenzey and John Michael Epp; nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Mike and Paul Epp, both of Wichita Falls and one brother, Roy Epp.
A visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday evening at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
