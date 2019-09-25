|
Abraham Moreno
Wichita Falls - Abraham Romo Moreno, 89, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Rosary and Vigil will begin promptly at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Raul Martinez-Lopez officiant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Abraham was born on March 16, 1930 in Clay, Texas to the late Juan and Carmen (Romo) Moreno. Abraham had a passion for music, and in his younger days "The Texas Kid" or "El Tejanito" played live on the radio with his golden voice. He played numerous instruments, including Cello, Bass, and Guitar, and his love of music carried throughout his life. Abraham was also a man of God, humble and kind. He was one of the founding members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and was very active in the Cursillistas. He taught Catechism class for many years. Abraham never met a stranger. He is remembered as a man who always lived life to the fullest. Abraham loved music and his family, and was loved and adored by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and five sisters.
Abraham is survived by his niece, who was like a daughter to him Maria Del Carmen Trillo-Rodriguez; her children Miguel Angel Rodriguez Jr. and wife Jacquelin, Rene Rodriguez and wife Crystal; and Andres Rodriguez and his children Miguel Angel Rodriguez III, and Amorelly Rodriguez; along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 25, 2019