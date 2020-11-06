1/1
Adam Lee Gibson
Adam Lee Gibson

Wichita Falls - Adam Lee Gibson was born on February 11, 1985 in Wichita Falls, TX. He went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020.

Adam is survived by his sons, Jaden and Jordan of Randlett, OK; mother, Landrea Biba of Licking, MO; grandmother, Wanda Gibson of Burkburnett, TX; brother, Daniel Burdick of Licking, MO; sister, BreAnna Burdick of Wichita Falls, TX; niece, Mya Burdick of Dallas, TX; and nephew Collin Lee of Wichita Falls, TX.

He had a huge heart and lots of friends and family who loved him very much. He will be truly missed.

We are celebrating his life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Red River Cowboy Church, 121 Ave E in Burkburnett, TX. His Church family is preparing a meal after the service at the Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.




Published in Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
