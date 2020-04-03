Services
DAVIS FUNERAL HOME
316 S BRIDGE
Henrietta, TX 76365-0498
(940) 538-4395
Addison Jane Pope

Addison Jane Pope Obituary
Addison Jane Pope

Henrietta - Addison Jane Pope, 7 years old, of Bluegrove, Texas, passed away on April 1, 2020.

Addison was born on December 26, 2012 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Timothy Pope and Bailey (Browning) Ramirez. She was a student at Henrietta Elementary and a member of the Bluegrove Baptist Church.

Addison was so alive and she loved her family so much. She loved going to school and church. She gave her life to the Lord in October of 2019 at the Bluegrove Baptist Church. Addison loved to tell jokes and pull little pranks on people. She was the oldest member of the "True Cousins Club". Addison was involved in basketball, softball and was a member of the Bearcat Cheerleaders when she was in Kindergarten. She loved to be around people of all ages and her family will forever be broken hearted.

Survivors include her parents, Timothy Pope, and Bailey Ramirez and husband Kelley; sister, Allison Pope; grandparents, Billy Bob and Cheryl Browning, Ruth and Randy Pope; great- grandparents, Lois Browning, and June Krows; uncle and aunt, Jacob and Melanie Browning; cousins, Emma Kate, Ella, and Annie Browning; many more beloved relatives.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
