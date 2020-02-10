Resources
More Obituaries for Adelbert Brigham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelbert Brigham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelbert Brigham Obituary
Adelbert Brigham

Seymour - Adelbert Brigham, age 86, of Seymour, Texas, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at

the First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ryan Ford officiating. A visitation will follow services in the Fellowship Hall. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Richmond, Virginia.

Del was born June 12, 1933, in Clayton, N.Y. to Ronald and Doris Brigham. After high school, he attended Nursing School in New York for four years, afterwards joining the Air Force and serving as a hospital nurse. After this, he attended Anesthesia School in New York, and began his anesthesia career which lasted for over 40 years. He served the Seymour Hospital for five years, beginning in 1992, then moved to Mt. Pleasant, working at Titus Memorial for five years.

While working at the Seymour Hospital, Del met Betty Hall, and they married on July 24, 1997 in Mt. Pleasant. After retirement, he and Betty moved back to their home in Seymour.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Hall Brigham of Seymour, Texas; daughters,

Heidi Passer and companion, Mo Petruna of Arizona, and Julie Atkins and husband, Todd of Richmond, Va., and daughter-in-law, Lori Brigham; grandchildren, Josh Passer and wife, Janay, Melissa Raisl and husband, Chris,

and Elizabeth Atkins; and by four great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three older sisters, and by the light of his life, his son Jim.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -