Adelbert Brigham
Seymour - Adelbert Brigham, age 86, of Seymour, Texas, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at
the First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ryan Ford officiating. A visitation will follow services in the Fellowship Hall. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Richmond, Virginia.
Del was born June 12, 1933, in Clayton, N.Y. to Ronald and Doris Brigham. After high school, he attended Nursing School in New York for four years, afterwards joining the Air Force and serving as a hospital nurse. After this, he attended Anesthesia School in New York, and began his anesthesia career which lasted for over 40 years. He served the Seymour Hospital for five years, beginning in 1992, then moved to Mt. Pleasant, working at Titus Memorial for five years.
While working at the Seymour Hospital, Del met Betty Hall, and they married on July 24, 1997 in Mt. Pleasant. After retirement, he and Betty moved back to their home in Seymour.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Hall Brigham of Seymour, Texas; daughters,
Heidi Passer and companion, Mo Petruna of Arizona, and Julie Atkins and husband, Todd of Richmond, Va., and daughter-in-law, Lori Brigham; grandchildren, Josh Passer and wife, Janay, Melissa Raisl and husband, Chris,
and Elizabeth Atkins; and by four great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three older sisters, and by the light of his life, his son Jim.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020