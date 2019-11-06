|
|
A.J. Beasley
Wichita Falls - AJ Beasley, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 9:30 and 10:30 am at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls on Friday, November 8, 2019 followed by a graveside service with full military honors at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery with Lydia Pellikan officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
AJ was born on August 7, 1933 in Macclenny, Florida to the late Donald and Eula B. (Elliott) Beasley. Upon enlisting in the United States Air Force at the age of 18, he completed basic training at Sheppard Air Force Base where he would later retire as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. During the first of several tours at Ramstein Air Force base in Germany, he met and married Helga Vogelgesang of Hauptstuhl, Germany. After retirement, he was self-employed owning several small family businesses in Wichita Falls. He was a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather known for his deep sense of integrity, quiet intelligence, love of country, and strong political views.
Along with his parents, A.J. was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Helga; daughter, Dorothy Ryan; sister, Norma Beasley; and son-in-law, Glen McShan.
He is survived by his two daughters, Liz McShan and Marlo Register and her husband, Mark; and his son Jim Beasley and his wife, Lisa. Known by family as "Pop-Pop," he is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Meghan Hicklin, Kristen Spangler, Meryl Garrett, Andrew Beasley, Meredith Beasley, George Register, and Lillian Register. Additionally, he leaves behind eight wonderful great-grandchildren.
The family would also like to express its appreciation for the compassionate care provided by Hospice of Wichita Falls and asks that In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019