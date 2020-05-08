|
Alan Neal Forney
Wichita Falls - Alan Neal Forney, 60, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
A Graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Wichita Falls on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Alan was born at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas to Robert and Betty (Henderson) Forney on October 8, 1959. He lived in Iowa Park and Wichita Falls for most of his life.
Alan graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1978. He then began working at Cryovac Sealed Air where he worked for 17 years, making many lifelong friends during that time. He was also an active member of the Iowa Park Mule Skinners where he enjoyed cooking out for their events. He moved to Wichita Falls and started a new career as a correctional officer at James V. Allred correctional facility. He enjoyed working hard and all the friends and memories he made while working. His greatest joy in life was providing for and raising his three children. He would always jump at the chance to see his kids' soccer games, dance recitals, choir concerts, and color guard performances. He was involved in supporting his son make it to the rank of Eagle Scout, was an active adult member of Troop 34, and loved traveling and camping with the Boy Scout troop. After 20 plus years of service with Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he retired from Allred in October of 2019 and was there by his wife's side throughout her most recent bout with cancer.
He loved his grandson Braxton, hunting, golfing, fishing, casinos, spending time with his dog Mattie, his iPad slot machine games and catching up with his friends on Facebook.
He is survived by children, Megan Scroggins and husband Bradley of Wichita Falls, Michael Forney of Wichita Falls, and Mary Catherine Walden and husband Justen of Silverdale, Washington. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Swinford, numerous cousins, one niece and eight nephews, and the newest addition to his family, his grandson, Braxton Lee Scroggins of Wichita Falls.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deirdre L. Forney and his parents Robert and Betty Forney.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the local Northwest Texas Council of the Boy Scouts of America at 3604 Maplewood Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 8 to May 10, 2020