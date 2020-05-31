Albert Lee (Al) Phipps



Nocona - Albert Lee (Al) Phipps of Nocona, TX passed away following a lengthy illness on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Decatur, TX, at the age of 81.



Al was a member of First Baptist Church and Bible Sunday School Class in Nocona.



He was born in Celina, Texas on November 13, 1938, to father Charles Isaac Phipps and mother Mary Leta Hays Phipps. Al graduated from Anna High School in Anna, Texas. After graduation, he joined the US Army, where he proudly served until his honorable discharge due to medical reasons in May of 1958.



On December 19, 1958, Al married the love of his life, Gaither Robertson. Together, they raised five children.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, one daughter Pam Guilliams and David, three sons, Stan Phipps and wife Sandy, Tim Phipps and wife Kristy, Rocky Phipps and wife Traci all of Nocona, TX. Al is also survived by his grandkids, Alisha Stephens and husband Stanton of Seattle, WA., Tiffany Clay and husband Steven of Nocona, TX., Hank Robertson and wife Harley of College Station, TX., Jaxon Phipps, Karson Phipps, Hope Phipps, Reagan Phipps, Lincoln Phipps, Stormy Tipton and husband Nathan, Hunter Duck all of Nocona, great-grandkids Harper Robertson, Kirby Clay, Hudsyn Robertson, Kreed Clay and Wyatt Tipton.



Al was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Gregory Lee (Greg) Phipps.



Al was in sales all of his life until retiring from AT&T. After retirement, he volunteered for North Texas Rehab in Wichita Falls and became famous for his sugar-free pecan pies. He also enjoyed following his kids, grandkids and their friends in all of their sporting events. He was named a Paul Harris Fellow for The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.



Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church Nocona under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home with Dave Woodbury and Steve Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hank Robertson, Jaxon Phipps, Mike Castles, Mike Campbell, Joe Parker, Jr. and Ray Shaw. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lincoln Phipps, Steven Clay, Stanton Stephens, Robert Fenoglio, Wayne Coats, Guy Hill and Larry Lemons.



Memorials may be made to North Texas Rehab, 1005 Midwestern Pkwy., Wichita Falls, TX 76302, or The Kikulu Foundation, founded by his granddaughter Alisha Robertson Stephens, P.O. Box 387, Nocona, TX 76255.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store